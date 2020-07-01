All apartments in Winter Garden
1461 PRIORY CIRCLE
1461 PRIORY CIRCLE

1461 Priory Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1461 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Townhome home located in Winter Garden FL! This property features a spacious living room, wooden cabinets, and granite countertops in the kitchen. You can relax on your covered and screened lanai with tile floors. The master bedroom has crown molding and his and hers closets. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor near all the bedrooms. The townhome also has a 2 car garage with a paved driveway and epoxy seal floor. The master bathroom has a separate shower, no tube with granite tops, tile floor, and glass doors.2nd bathroom has a granite countertop with a shower and tub. The main floor is wooden and tile floor in the kitchen with crown moldings. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have any available units?
1461 PRIORY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have?
Some of 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1461 PRIORY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1461 PRIORY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

