1461 PRIORY CIRCLE

Gorgeous Townhome home located in Winter Garden FL! This property features a spacious living room, wooden cabinets, and granite countertops in the kitchen. You can relax on your covered and screened lanai with tile floors. The master bedroom has crown molding and his and hers closets. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor near all the bedrooms. The townhome also has a 2 car garage with a paved driveway and epoxy seal floor. The master bathroom has a separate shower, no tube with granite tops, tile floor, and glass doors.2nd bathroom has a granite countertop with a shower and tub. The main floor is wooden and tile floor in the kitchen with crown moldings. Must see!