Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

13520 Fox Glove St. Available 08/01/19 GORGEOUS 5/3 HOME ON GOLF COURSE WINTER GARDEN - Inspired by a sophisticated and luxurious retreat that reflects that magical merging of inspiration and architecture. This lovely gated-community estate is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship featuring neutral colors throughout, with large kitchen and island. The flexible split bedroom floor plan with large secondary bedrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinets and counter tops with an abundance of storage! Enjoy the many neighborhood amenities in this premier golf community - golf, pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, lake access, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near major highways, shopping, dining, and area attractions.



PET WITH FEE. HOA approval required- applicant responsible for all application fees.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

Please call 407-901-1200 for a showing!



(RLNE3837422)