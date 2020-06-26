All apartments in Winter Garden
13520 Fox Glove St.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

13520 Fox Glove St.

13520 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13520 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
13520 Fox Glove St. Available 08/01/19 GORGEOUS 5/3 HOME ON GOLF COURSE WINTER GARDEN - Inspired by a sophisticated and luxurious retreat that reflects that magical merging of inspiration and architecture. This lovely gated-community estate is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship featuring neutral colors throughout, with large kitchen and island. The flexible split bedroom floor plan with large secondary bedrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, and family room. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinets and counter tops with an abundance of storage! Enjoy the many neighborhood amenities in this premier golf community - golf, pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts, basketball courts, lake access, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near major highways, shopping, dining, and area attractions.

PET WITH FEE. HOA approval required- applicant responsible for all application fees.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**
Please call 407-901-1200 for a showing!

(RLNE3837422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have any available units?
13520 Fox Glove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13520 Fox Glove St. have?
Some of 13520 Fox Glove St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13520 Fox Glove St. currently offering any rent specials?
13520 Fox Glove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13520 Fox Glove St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. is pet friendly.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. offer parking?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. offers parking.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have a pool?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. has a pool.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have accessible units?
No, 13520 Fox Glove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13520 Fox Glove St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13520 Fox Glove St. has units with air conditioning.
