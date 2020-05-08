Amenities

13363 Daniels Landing Available 03/01/19 Awesome Townhome in Gated Community with 1 Car Garage - Please text your email address for qualifying & showing information to #407-848-0753 or belinda@therentalfactor.com. Winter Garden townhome in gated community with 2 master suites each with private bathrooms and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Open living area with a tiled/screened lanai and a garage. Basic cable included through Spectrum-1 HD box, 2 addl standard boxes. Community features a club house, pool, fitness and playground with access to the jogging trail. Home is ideally located less than a mile from Winter Garden Village, the 429 Expressway and 15 minutes to Disney.



No Cats Allowed



