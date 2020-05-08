All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13363 Daniels Landing

13363 Daniels Landing Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13363 Daniels Landing Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
13363 Daniels Landing Available 03/01/19 Awesome Townhome in Gated Community with 1 Car Garage - Please text your email address for qualifying & showing information to #407-848-0753 or belinda@therentalfactor.com. Winter Garden townhome in gated community with 2 master suites each with private bathrooms and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Open living area with a tiled/screened lanai and a garage. Basic cable included through Spectrum-1 HD box, 2 addl standard boxes. Community features a club house, pool, fitness and playground with access to the jogging trail. Home is ideally located less than a mile from Winter Garden Village, the 429 Expressway and 15 minutes to Disney.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3055025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13363 Daniels Landing have any available units?
13363 Daniels Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13363 Daniels Landing have?
Some of 13363 Daniels Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13363 Daniels Landing currently offering any rent specials?
13363 Daniels Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13363 Daniels Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 13363 Daniels Landing is pet friendly.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing offer parking?
Yes, 13363 Daniels Landing offers parking.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13363 Daniels Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing have a pool?
Yes, 13363 Daniels Landing has a pool.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing have accessible units?
No, 13363 Daniels Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, 13363 Daniels Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13363 Daniels Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 13363 Daniels Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
