Available NOW! This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, 2 Story Townhouse with an oversized 1 car garage is located in the resort style gated community of Daniels Landing. There is wood laminate flooring in the main areas, title in the wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. HOA includes internet, cable, access to the community pool, jogging trails and fitness center. All of this in an ideal location - near the Winter Garden Village,hospital and major highways.