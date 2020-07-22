All apartments in Winter Garden
12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE

12713 Grovehurst Avenue
Location

12713 Grovehurst Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptional opportunity to live in this beautiful two-story home on a cul-de-sac lot next to the Winter Garden Village. Property to be rented furnished, for 12 months. Home features volume 9' ceilings with ceramic tile downstairs. Zoned HVAC for energy savings, a security system, and a large interior laundry. The kitchen has granite countertops and 42-inch cabinets and a breakfast nook. Space flows seamlessly into the large family room. Separate formal living and dining downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master retreat with two walk-in closets, garden tub, and double vanities. Home backs up to a wide-open space with no rear neighbors. The community features a clubhouse with a large pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Excellent location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have any available units?
12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have?
Some of 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE has a pool.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
