12713 GROVEHURST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Exceptional opportunity to live in this beautiful two-story home on a cul-de-sac lot next to the Winter Garden Village. Property to be rented furnished, for 12 months. Home features volume 9' ceilings with ceramic tile downstairs. Zoned HVAC for energy savings, a security system, and a large interior laundry. The kitchen has granite countertops and 42-inch cabinets and a breakfast nook. Space flows seamlessly into the large family room. Separate formal living and dining downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs including a large master retreat with two walk-in closets, garden tub, and double vanities. Home backs up to a wide-open space with no rear neighbors. The community features a clubhouse with a large pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, and walking trails. Excellent location!