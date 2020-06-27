1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This townhome wont last long! It is loaded with upgrades. It has all tile on the downstairs floor, granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, a huge kitchen and there is laminate flooring on entire second floor. That is correct, this house does not have any carperts! Another benefit is the screened in lanai, where you will be able to enjoy a barbecue with the family. This home is located in a gated community with pool, playground and dog park. Really close to major highways like Turnipike and 429. Make your appointment today.