Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1227 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This townhome wont last long! It is loaded with upgrades. It has all tile on the downstairs floor, granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets, a huge kitchen and there is laminate flooring on entire second floor. That is correct, this house does not have any carperts! Another benefit is the screened in lanai, where you will be able to enjoy a barbecue with the family. This home is located in a gated community with pool, playground and dog park. Really close to major highways like Turnipike and 429. Make your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1227 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
