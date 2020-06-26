All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP
10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP

10271 Austrina Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10271 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
BRAND NEW HOME in the desirable Watermark community in Winter Garden. Watermark has resort-like amenities that includes a pool with splash pad, playground, club house, fitness center, tennis court and nearby attractions such as Orange County National Golf Center and Disney Golf courses. This house was built by Meritage Homes and is well-known for their energy-efficient features, that helps homeowners to live a healthier lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. The community is zoned on A graded schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have any available units?
10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have?
Some of 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
