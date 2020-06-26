10271 AUSTRINA OAK LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

BRAND NEW HOME in the desirable Watermark community in Winter Garden. Watermark has resort-like amenities that includes a pool with splash pad, playground, club house, fitness center, tennis court and nearby attractions such as Orange County National Golf Center and Disney Golf courses. This house was built by Meritage Homes and is well-known for their energy-efficient features, that helps homeowners to live a healthier lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. The community is zoned on A graded schools.