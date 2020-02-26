10103 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 5 BED HOME LAFAYETTE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 5 bedroom 3 & 2 x 1/2 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Family room open to second story to create very light and spacious area

Large game room and loft area on second floor

Three car garage

Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities

These homes are have energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills

This one won't last long



Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!



(RLNE5346250)