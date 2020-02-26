10103 Austrina Oak Loop

Amenities
WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 5 BED HOME LAFAYETTE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 5 bedroom 3 & 2 x 1/2 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen. All stainless appliances and granite counter tops. No rear neighbors, overlooks conservation area. Family room open to second story to create very light and spacious area
Large game room and loft area on second floor
Three car garage
Lawn care included along with access to all the Watermark community amenities
These homes are have energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills
This one won't last long
Call or text Simon Ronchetti 407 468 4686 to arrange a showing!
(RLNE5346250)