651 Kensington Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors. Newer soft closed kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, and full sizes washer/dryer enclosed in kitchen cabinets. Tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.



This home has a unique outdoor area which offers 2 separate entertaining spaces. Open patio right of the kitchen for a transitional indoor/outdoor feel over looking water views. And a covered enclosed patio to enhance your outdoor living experience on rainy or really sunny days. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.



Dogs 20 lbs or less ok with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit. NO CATS & NO SMOKING on the premises! Private parking for 4 cars.