Wilton Manors, FL
651 Kensington Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

651 Kensington Place

651 Kensington Place · No Longer Available
Location

651 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors. Newer soft closed kitchen cabinets with under cabinet lighting, granite counter tops, and full sizes washer/dryer enclosed in kitchen cabinets. Tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs.

This home has a unique outdoor area which offers 2 separate entertaining spaces. Open patio right of the kitchen for a transitional indoor/outdoor feel over looking water views. And a covered enclosed patio to enhance your outdoor living experience on rainy or really sunny days. Walking distance to restaurants and shops.

Dogs 20 lbs or less ok with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit. NO CATS & NO SMOKING on the premises! Private parking for 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Kensington Place have any available units?
651 Kensington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 651 Kensington Place have?
Some of 651 Kensington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Kensington Place currently offering any rent specials?
651 Kensington Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Kensington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Kensington Place is pet friendly.
Does 651 Kensington Place offer parking?
Yes, 651 Kensington Place does offer parking.
Does 651 Kensington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Kensington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Kensington Place have a pool?
No, 651 Kensington Place does not have a pool.
Does 651 Kensington Place have accessible units?
No, 651 Kensington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Kensington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 Kensington Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Kensington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Kensington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
