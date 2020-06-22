All apartments in Wilton Manors
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 AM

320 NE 21st Ct

320 Northeast 21st Court · (954) 599-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
new construction
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back. Neutral tile floors on first floor, half bath & extra storage space, large living room. Great front porch to relax on just one block from Wilton Drive. There is a back porch as well. Neutral carpet on 2nd floor, HUGE master suite & master bath with spa tub, double vanity & walk-in shower, large guest bath with double vanity as well. Lots of space and AWESOME LOCATION !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 NE 21st Ct have any available units?
320 NE 21st Ct has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 320 NE 21st Ct have?
Some of 320 NE 21st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 NE 21st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
320 NE 21st Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 NE 21st Ct pet-friendly?
No, 320 NE 21st Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 320 NE 21st Ct does offer parking.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 NE 21st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct have a pool?
No, 320 NE 21st Ct does not have a pool.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct have accessible units?
No, 320 NE 21st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 NE 21st Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 NE 21st Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 NE 21st Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
