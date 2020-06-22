320 NE 21st Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub new construction

Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back. Neutral tile floors on first floor, half bath & extra storage space, large living room. Great front porch to relax on just one block from Wilton Drive. There is a back porch as well. Neutral carpet on 2nd floor, HUGE master suite & master bath with spa tub, double vanity & walk-in shower, large guest bath with double vanity as well. Lots of space and AWESOME LOCATION !!