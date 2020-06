Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly all utils included furnished

2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard. minimum 650 credit score, 1st, last, and security to move in. small, non-aggressive pets welcome with nonrefundable pet deposit. Call Robert for showings 929.400.3096