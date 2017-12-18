All apartments in Wilton Manors
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1309 NE 23rd Street

1309 Northeast 23rd Street · (954) 732-4058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors. Hardwood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless still appliances, tile flooring, recessed lighting, central AC and much more! W/D in laundry room connected to master bedroom. Private backyard currently being renovated and new plants being planted. Nice raised wooden deck. Feels like a private single family home! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric, cable and internet. Landlord covers lawn care. MUST have good credit and clean background, no evictions, and if possible provide a previous landlord reference. Rapid approvals available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have any available units?
1309 NE 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1309 NE 23rd Street have?
Some of 1309 NE 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 NE 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1309 NE 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 NE 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 NE 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 1309 NE 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 NE 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 1309 NE 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1309 NE 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 NE 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 NE 23rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1309 NE 23rd Street has units with air conditioning.
