1309 NE 23rd Street

Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors. Hardwood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless still appliances, tile flooring, recessed lighting, central AC and much more! W/D in laundry room connected to master bedroom. Private backyard currently being renovated and new plants being planted. Nice raised wooden deck. Feels like a private single family home! Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for water, sewer, trash, electric, cable and internet. Landlord covers lawn care. MUST have good credit and clean background, no evictions, and if possible provide a previous landlord reference. Rapid approvals available!