Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in the heart of Weston ready to be rented on after July 1st, 2020. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom with access to the best schools in Broward county. Walking distance to the shopping center, park, elementary and middle school, and minutes away from the town center, this home is truly exceptional for you and your family. Looking for more info about this home? call or text the listing (sellers) agent's number on the bottom of the page only. Se habla espanol