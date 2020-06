Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

MOVE IN READY! Two bedrooms/2.5 baths corner townhouse with screened patio in COCONUTS, Weston. Ceramic tiles and vinyl flooring in this beautiful unit. Storage room for all your tools. Access to Bonaventure Town Center where you can enjoy 2 pools, tennis, gym, bowling and much more. Accordion shutters for your peace of mind. Parking space in front of your unit with a guest space right next to it. Mailbox right next to townhouse.