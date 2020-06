Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction volleyball court

Ultra modern house for rent in the unique and prestigious Isles at Weston. Kitchen features a huge quartz island with a seating area and top of the line appliances that include a Smart Samsung Connect refrigerator. Custom built-in closets in every bedroom. Zoned for all A+ schools. Gated Community with an amazing and new remodeled Club House that include a resort-style heated pool with a separate children's wading pool and a fitness center. Residents can also enjoy sand volleyball court, a basketball court and a children's playground. Pets are welcome. Furniture is available too !