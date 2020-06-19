4325 West Whitewater Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3,040sqft! Great curb appeal with mature palm trees, covered porch, and 2 car garage! Lg Dining Room with upgraded light fixture leads into the Kitchen and Living Area. The Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, recess lighting and pantry. The Master Bedroom has a lg walk in closet, separate soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Additionally, the master bed has a sliding glass door which leads out to the patio! All bedrooms are a good size. Wonderful enclosed patio in the backyard with a ceiling fan – perfect for hanging out and entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.