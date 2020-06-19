All apartments in Weston
4325 West Whitewater Avenue

4325 West Whitewater Avenue · (786) 592-5977
Location

4325 West Whitewater Avenue, Weston, FL 33332
Isles at Weston

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3040 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Weston FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3,040sqft! Great curb appeal with mature palm trees, covered porch, and 2 car garage! Lg Dining Room with upgraded light fixture leads into the Kitchen and Living Area. The Kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space, recess lighting and pantry. The Master Bedroom has a lg walk in closet, separate soaking tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Additionally, the master bed has a sliding glass door which leads out to the patio! All bedrooms are a good size. Wonderful enclosed patio in the backyard with a ceiling fan – perfect for hanging out and entertaining! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

