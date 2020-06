4114 Amber Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

EMERALD ESTATES, EXECUTIVE STYLE LARGE 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE WITH PAVER DRIVEWAY. IN PRISTINE CONDITION, HOUSE HAS BEEN TOTALLY PAINTED. LARGE DIMENSIONS, KITCHEN HAS ADJOINING BREAKFAST AREA OVERLOOKING THE SCREENED PATIO. LARGE, FENCED BACKYARD. VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING GARDEN. FULL CABANA/GUEST BATHROOM AND FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM DOWNSTAIRS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW GRAY/WHITE GRANITE COUNTER TOP. ALL CERAMIC TILES DOWNSTAIRS AND VINYL FLOORING UPSTAIRS. HOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND GREAT SPACES. RENT INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE AND COMMUNITY AMENITIES.