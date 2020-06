Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Bright and spacious home with beautiful garden - Property Id: 268811



Stunning two story house that features an oversized, private bermed lot, ideal for entertaining. This 5/3.5 house boasts high ceilings and lots of windows. Great loft area to use as an office or play area. THE HOUSE IS FRESHLY PAINTED IN NEUTRAL COLORS in living areas and bedrooms. New wood floors in bedrooms. The kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets, new electric range top and a perfect breakfast area overlooking the serene garden. One room is downstairs next to cabana bathroom and sizes of the rooms are bigger than usual. Family has a surround system and house has draperies and shades. HOA INCLUDES CABLE & INTERNET!!!!

