2249 Cordoba Bnd

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

COMPLETELY RENOVATED MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATHROOM TOWNHOME IN WESTON,

FLORIDA. TOWN HOME IS ON A LAKE. WILL SHOW PROPERTY DURING SOCIAL DISTANCING

GUIDELINES IN PLACE. THE TOWNHOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED; THE

KITCHEN, THE BATHROOMS, THE FLOORS, AND THE LIGHTING HAVE ALL BEEN REPLACED.

NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PRICE LISTED IS UNFURNISHED. THE BACKYARD

HAS ITS OWN PATIO AREA FOR OUTDOOR EVENTS AS WELL AS A BBQ .

THE COMMUNITY PROVIDES 24 HOUR UNMANNED ACCESS CONTROL. THE HOME IS LOCATED

IN WESTON, FLORIDA. WESTON IS HOME TO SOME OF THE BEST SCHOOLS IN ALL OF

FLORIDA. THE HOUSE IS CLOSE TO A PRIVATE PARK AND POOL. YOUR CHILDREN WILL

BE PICKED FOR SCHOOL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO YOUR HOME. WALKING DISTANCE TO CHARTER IMAGINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.