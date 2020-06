Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Amazing Town-home with Beautiful Water Views in one of the Most Desirable Communities in Weston, San Messina! The property features 3 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, vinyl and tile Floors throughout, living & dining, extra storage with a 1 car garage plus a tranquil screened in water front patio. A+ School Zone Rating! Just minutes away from I-75, Sawgrass Mills Mall, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Guest Parking adjacent to property