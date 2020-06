Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

One of a kind beautiful property located in The Hammocks, a gated community with access to Savanna’s five star resort amenities (3 Pools, playground, soccer field and more). Featuring; updated kitchen, appliances, new HVAC, water heater, large 2 car garage. Walking distance to Gator Run Park and Gator Run Elementary, close to shopping center and access to I75. Schools A+. Perfect for a family to make this their home. This is a must seeiP