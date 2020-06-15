1906 Timberline Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Timberline Road, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming 5/5 home , Fantastic floor plan with plenty of space in all areas of the home. It offers plenty of closet space, spacious kitchen, big family room, dining room big enough for a 12-seat dining table, good size bedrooms, three car garage. Beautiful and spacious terrace with a heated pool. This is a great home to entertain guest and to raise a family. A+ Schools. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582860 ]