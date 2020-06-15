All apartments in Weston
1906 Timberline Road

1906 Timberline Road · (954) 993-4760
Location

1906 Timberline Road, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3794 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Timberline Road, Weston, FL 33327 - 5 BR 5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. Charming 5/5 home , Fantastic floor plan with plenty of space in all areas of the home. It offers plenty of closet space, spacious kitchen, big family room, dining room big enough for a 12-seat dining table, good size bedrooms, three car garage. Beautiful and spacious terrace with a heated pool. This is a great home to entertain guest and to raise a family. A+ Schools. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582860 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Timberline Road have any available units?
1906 Timberline Road has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 Timberline Road have?
Some of 1906 Timberline Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Timberline Road currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Timberline Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Timberline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 Timberline Road is pet friendly.
Does 1906 Timberline Road offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Timberline Road does offer parking.
Does 1906 Timberline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Timberline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Timberline Road have a pool?
Yes, 1906 Timberline Road has a pool.
Does 1906 Timberline Road have accessible units?
No, 1906 Timberline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Timberline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Timberline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 Timberline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 Timberline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
