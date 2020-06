Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

CHARMING CORNER VILLA IN THE HAMMOCKS. THIS HOME IS IMPECCABLE, FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM INSIDE. TILE IN SOCIAL AREAS AND LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. THE LOT IS VERY PRIVATE AND ALSO VERY SPACIOUS.YOU'LL ENJOY BARBECUING IN YOUR BACK YARD. 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS AND 2 CAR GARAGE. GATED COMMUNITY WITH ACCESS TO SAVANNA AMENITIES. WALK TO GATOR PARK AND GATOR RUN ELEMENTARY.