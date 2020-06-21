All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:26 AM

1690 Zenith Way

1690 Zenith Way · (855) 668-8773
Location

1690 Zenith Way, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled. Newly renovated kitchen, featuring trendy white cabinets, ample stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept and super practical distribution. Both bathrooms have been updated. Neutral colors thorough out. Great back porch and huge garden. Access to all amenities: mini golf, adult and kiddie pool, waterslide, multi-purpose field, roller hockey rink, basketball court and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Zenith Way have any available units?
1690 Zenith Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1690 Zenith Way have?
Some of 1690 Zenith Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Zenith Way currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Zenith Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Zenith Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 Zenith Way is pet friendly.
Does 1690 Zenith Way offer parking?
No, 1690 Zenith Way does not offer parking.
Does 1690 Zenith Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1690 Zenith Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Zenith Way have a pool?
Yes, 1690 Zenith Way has a pool.
Does 1690 Zenith Way have accessible units?
No, 1690 Zenith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Zenith Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 Zenith Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 Zenith Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1690 Zenith Way has units with air conditioning.
