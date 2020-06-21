1690 Zenith Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful home in Savanna, has everything you have been looking for. Great cul-de-sac location, quiet yet close enough to neighborhood gate. Gorgeous water views, very luminous and welcoming. This house has been tastefully remodeled. Newly renovated kitchen, featuring trendy white cabinets, ample stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open concept and super practical distribution. Both bathrooms have been updated. Neutral colors thorough out. Great back porch and huge garden. Access to all amenities: mini golf, adult and kiddie pool, waterslide, multi-purpose field, roller hockey rink, basketball court and playground.