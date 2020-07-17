16742 Royal Poinciana Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout. Large master with sliding glass doors to backyard/pool area, large walk in closet and linen closet in master. Great schools! Close to shopping, dining, and major Interstates. Access to Bonaventure Town Center Club - pool, tennis, bowling, gym. Pack your bags and get ready to move in!



(RLNE5889208)