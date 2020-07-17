All apartments in Weston
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr

16742 Royal Poinciana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16742 Royal Poinciana Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout. Large master with sliding glass doors to backyard/pool area, large walk in closet and linen closet in master. Great schools! Close to shopping, dining, and major Interstates. Access to Bonaventure Town Center Club - pool, tennis, bowling, gym. Pack your bags and get ready to move in!

(RLNE5889208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have any available units?
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have?
Some of 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16742 Royal Poinciana Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr offers parking.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr has a pool.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have accessible units?
No, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16742 Royal Poinciana Dr has units with air conditioning.
