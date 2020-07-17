16742 Royal Poinciana Dr

Amenities
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom freshly painted pool home with vaulted ceilings, split floor plan and one car garage with upgraded kitchen featuring granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Neutral light gray wood floors throughout. Large master with sliding glass doors to backyard/pool area, large walk in closet and linen closet in master. Great schools! Close to shopping, dining, and major Interstates. Access to Bonaventure Town Center Club - pool, tennis, bowling, gym. Pack your bags and get ready to move in!
(RLNE5889208)