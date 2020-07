Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful single family home FURNISHED with lake and pool view. 4/2.5. Master bedroom on the first floor. Bedrooms on the second floor. Ceramic flooring on the first floor and laminated flooring on the 2nd floor. Appliances 1 year old. Cypress Bay High School, walking distance to banks, restaurants and shoppings, Home Depot. This property is Furnished and can be leased for minimum 7 months. Has 1 car garage.