16359 Malibu Dr # 60

Amenities
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master bath w/shower, jacuzzi & double vanity/1 garage/2 assigned parking in front of unit/Accordion shutters/Plenty of guest parking/Basic cable & access to the Town Center Club included in rent, tennis, gym, pools, racquetball, bowling and more/A+ schools/1st month, last month and security deposit required. The washing machine Will be replaced.
(RLNE5805385)