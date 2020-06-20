16359 Malibu Dr # 60

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool racquetball court garage guest parking tennis court

BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master bath w/shower, jacuzzi & double vanity/1 garage/2 assigned parking in front of unit/Accordion shutters/Plenty of guest parking/Basic cable & access to the Town Center Club included in rent, tennis, gym, pools, racquetball, bowling and more/A+ schools/1st month, last month and security deposit required. The washing machine Will be replaced.



(RLNE5805385)