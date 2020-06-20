All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

16359 Malibu Dr # 60

16359 Malibu Drive · (954) 257-2913
Location

16359 Malibu Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
tennis court
BEST RENTAL IN WESTON! Beautiful townhouse in California Courts/3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms w/great golf course view/Spacious living and dinning room area/Upgraded kitchen w/granite top and SS appliances/Walk-in california closet in master bedroom/Master bath w/shower, jacuzzi & double vanity/1 garage/2 assigned parking in front of unit/Accordion shutters/Plenty of guest parking/Basic cable & access to the Town Center Club included in rent, tennis, gym, pools, racquetball, bowling and more/A+ schools/1st month, last month and security deposit required. The washing machine Will be replaced.

(RLNE5805385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have any available units?
16359 Malibu Dr # 60 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have?
Some of 16359 Malibu Dr # 60's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 currently offering any rent specials?
16359 Malibu Dr # 60 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 pet-friendly?
No, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 offer parking?
Yes, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 does offer parking.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have a pool?
Yes, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 has a pool.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have accessible units?
No, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 does not have accessible units.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16359 Malibu Dr # 60 has units with air conditioning.
