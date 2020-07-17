16135 Emerald Estates Dr

Amenities
Amazing opportunity to own in this very unique canal front condo in Emerald Estates at WESTON! First floor location feels like your own private home! This is a full 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo PLUS DEN and Laundry room inside of the unit! Gorgeous water view from every room! The Best resort style amenities! Services & amenities of LUXURY has card & game rooms-English style library w/computer & internet stations-conference, beauty salon & state of the art fitness center. Next to restaurants, shopping, supermarket, major highways & Cleveland Clinic Hospital.