All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 16135 Emerald Estates Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
16135 Emerald Estates Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

16135 Emerald Estates Dr

16135 Emerald Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16135 Emerald Estates Drive, Weston, FL 33331

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Amazing opportunity to own in this very unique canal front condo in Emerald Estates at WESTON! First floor location feels like your own private home! This is a full 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo PLUS DEN and Laundry room inside of the unit! Gorgeous water view from every room! The Best resort style amenities! Services & amenities of LUXURY has card & game rooms-English style library w/computer & internet stations-conference, beauty salon & state of the art fitness center. Next to restaurants, shopping, supermarket, major highways & Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have any available units?
16135 Emerald Estates Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have?
Some of 16135 Emerald Estates Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16135 Emerald Estates Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16135 Emerald Estates Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16135 Emerald Estates Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr offer parking?
No, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr has a pool.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have accessible units?
No, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16135 Emerald Estates Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16135 Emerald Estates Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Weston Apartments with GymsWeston Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FL
Dania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University