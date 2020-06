16051 Blatt Blvd, Unit 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym pool tennis court

WONDERFUL UPDATE CORNER UNIT WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEWS TO GOLF COURSE. NEW AC UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION TO GREAT SCHOOLS,STORES AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS. BONAVENTURE CLUB MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED IN RENT. NO PETS PER ASSOCIATION. MOVE IN DATE AUGUST 16,2016

Deyfra Villamil Trujillo P.A, Realtor/ Charles Rutenberg Realty, LLC

