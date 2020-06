Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Reduced and ready for a new tenant!! Great Weston San Sebastian townhome with a one car garage and super easy access to 595, I-75 and the Sawgrass Parkway!! Walk to shopping and Eaglepoint Elementary School. 2 bedrooms with 2 1/2 bathrooms. Freshly painted, spacious bedrooms, Ceramic tile downstairs and brand new carpeting on the stairs and upstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops and open space for a breakfast table. Enjoy the privacy of your screened in patio overlooking the pretty canal.