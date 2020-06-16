1441 Cardinal Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful newly remodeled 4/3 one story, 2715 SQ FT oversize spacious home under NEW A/C. Great floor plan. Open gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, SS appliances, brand new washer & dryer. New 22" porcelains tiles throughout main areas and laminate floors in bedrooms. High ceilings in Master bedroom and throughout the house with crown molding. Freshly painted in light neutral colors inside & outside. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets and a big bathroom. Pavers on driveway and screened porch. Lush landscaping and big backyard, perfect for entertaining. Great schools in walking distance. Two car garage with lots of storage space. Must see. No Furniture's.

Resort style gated community with 5 pools.

Owner pay for Service contract & HOA.