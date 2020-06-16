All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 1441 Cardinal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
1441 Cardinal Way
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

1441 Cardinal Way

1441 Cardinal Way · (954) 439-3783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1441 Cardinal Way, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful newly remodeled 4/3 one story, 2715 SQ FT oversize spacious home under NEW A/C. Great floor plan. Open gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, SS appliances, brand new washer & dryer. New 22" porcelains tiles throughout main areas and laminate floors in bedrooms. High ceilings in Master bedroom and throughout the house with crown molding. Freshly painted in light neutral colors inside & outside. Huge master bedroom with walk in closets and a big bathroom. Pavers on driveway and screened porch. Lush landscaping and big backyard, perfect for entertaining. Great schools in walking distance. Two car garage with lots of storage space. Must see. No Furniture's.
Resort style gated community with 5 pools.
Owner pay for Service contract & HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 Cardinal Way have any available units?
1441 Cardinal Way has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1441 Cardinal Way have?
Some of 1441 Cardinal Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 Cardinal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1441 Cardinal Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 Cardinal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1441 Cardinal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way offer parking?
Yes, 1441 Cardinal Way does offer parking.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1441 Cardinal Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way have a pool?
Yes, 1441 Cardinal Way has a pool.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way have accessible units?
No, 1441 Cardinal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 Cardinal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 Cardinal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1441 Cardinal Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1441 Cardinal Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity