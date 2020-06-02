1390 Seabay Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This elegantly up-to-date 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking a tranquil lake offers gorgeous finishes with no

expense spared throughout. Home has been completely updated in 2016 with new Gourmet kitchen, quartz counters,42'' wood cabinets and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. The living area is open to the dining space as well as the spacious kitchen. Beautiful tile floors in social areas and abundance of windows for natural light. Volume ceilings throughout the living area add to the grandeur of this great floor plan. Master bedroom is located downstairs.

Updated Master bath features double vanity, frame-less shower, & soaking tub. Hurricane accordion shutters on second floor. Weston offers A Rated Schools.