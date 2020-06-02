All apartments in Weston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:46 PM

1390 Seabay Rd

1390 Seabay Road · (954) 908-9474
Location

1390 Seabay Road, Weston, FL 33326
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This elegantly up-to-date 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home overlooking a tranquil lake offers gorgeous finishes with no
expense spared throughout. Home has been completely updated in 2016 with new Gourmet kitchen, quartz counters,42'' wood cabinets and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. The living area is open to the dining space as well as the spacious kitchen. Beautiful tile floors in social areas and abundance of windows for natural light. Volume ceilings throughout the living area add to the grandeur of this great floor plan. Master bedroom is located downstairs.
Updated Master bath features double vanity, frame-less shower, & soaking tub. Hurricane accordion shutters on second floor. Weston offers A Rated Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 Seabay Rd have any available units?
1390 Seabay Rd has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1390 Seabay Rd have?
Some of 1390 Seabay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 Seabay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1390 Seabay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 Seabay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1390 Seabay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd offer parking?
No, 1390 Seabay Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 Seabay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd have a pool?
No, 1390 Seabay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd have accessible units?
No, 1390 Seabay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 Seabay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1390 Seabay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1390 Seabay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
