Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER MARSHES SUBDIVISION IN SAVANNA OF WESTON. RENT INCLUDES ALL OF THE AMENITIES THAT SAVANNA OFFERS. MANNED GATED ENTRIES, RESORT STYLE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AND SO MUCH MORE. EXCELLENT LOCAL LANDLORD. LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT! MULTIPLE YEAR LEASE AVAILABLE. WESTON SCHOOLS! Available or move in on July 15, 2020!