Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hate moving...Looking for a long term rental? Rent this home so kids can enjoy the Weston Schools. This home has a high ceiling in the living/dining area and a separate family room. The flooring in the house is marble except for the bedrooms that have laminated floors. The patio is a complete fence with brick pavers through.The community offers a pool within a walking distance.