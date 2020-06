1279 Seagrape Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

DON'T MISS OUT!!! RENT THIS ONE TODAY. IMMACULATE 2/2, ONE STORY HOME, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH A BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD ENTRANCE, FENCED YARD WITH A CHARMING PRIVATE SCREENED PORCH W/NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. NEW WHITE KITCHEN CABINETS WITH CALACATTA QUARTZ COUNTERTOP. BRAND NEW STOVE,MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, PORCELAIN TILE IN LIVING AREAS, LAMINATE FLOOR IN THE BEDROOMS, TANKLESS WATER HEATER ,WINE COOLER, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. HURRICANE SHUTTERS. EXCELLENT SCHOOL. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND MAYOR HIGHWAY. SMALL PET ALLOW WITH A PET FEE OF $250.