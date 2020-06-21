All apartments in Weston
126 Dockside Cir
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:47 AM

126 Dockside Cir

126 Dockside Circle · (786) 719-7071
Location

126 Dockside Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
sauna
Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston. Beautiful backyard with saltwater pool and full outdoor kitchen w/sink and ice maker for enjoying BBQ days under a Pergola. Wake up enjoying a coffee made with a Miele Built-in coffee machine. 2 Wall Ovens. Huge Master Beedroom with outside door to patio. Master bathroom includes a Steam Room with separate his and hers baths. Grand circular driveway with astonishing landscaping, stunning entry way, open concept floorplan with high ceilings and chimney. Inside minibar w/sink. Outside shower. Impact Windows and front door is cat 4 hurricane approved. Natural Light all over the property. Lake view. Access to excellent A-Rated Public Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Dockside Cir have any available units?
126 Dockside Cir has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Dockside Cir have?
Some of 126 Dockside Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Dockside Cir currently offering any rent specials?
126 Dockside Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Dockside Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Dockside Cir is pet friendly.
Does 126 Dockside Cir offer parking?
Yes, 126 Dockside Cir does offer parking.
Does 126 Dockside Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Dockside Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Dockside Cir have a pool?
Yes, 126 Dockside Cir has a pool.
Does 126 Dockside Cir have accessible units?
No, 126 Dockside Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Dockside Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Dockside Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Dockside Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Dockside Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
