126 Dockside Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction sauna

Spectacular 1 story 4 Beds + Office, 3 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, Laundry Room and 3 car garage, on the gated community The Landings at Weston. Beautiful backyard with saltwater pool and full outdoor kitchen w/sink and ice maker for enjoying BBQ days under a Pergola. Wake up enjoying a coffee made with a Miele Built-in coffee machine. 2 Wall Ovens. Huge Master Beedroom with outside door to patio. Master bathroom includes a Steam Room with separate his and hers baths. Grand circular driveway with astonishing landscaping, stunning entry way, open concept floorplan with high ceilings and chimney. Inside minibar w/sink. Outside shower. Impact Windows and front door is cat 4 hurricane approved. Natural Light all over the property. Lake view. Access to excellent A-Rated Public Schools.