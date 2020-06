Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Cul-de-sac in the well-sought Savanna. Oversize lot. Split design. Eat in kitchen. 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. New A/C. New fence. New 12mm laminate floors in bedrooms and tiles in social areas. close to the five star club house, which includes free hockey, water slide, pool, and much more. Well maintained. Spacious and high ceiling garage.