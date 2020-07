Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed car wash area coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area e-payments package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. The Marq brings it all together in one luxe, lush, resort-style community close to the treasures of downtown Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg. Located in the heart of Westchase, The Marq offers a vibrant main-street style of living with excellent schools, close shopping, dining, and recreation. Come home to extra-large spaces that blend modern living with home traditions, such as marble and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer espresso wood cabinets, and walk-in closets.With fabulous amenities such as a Bark Park with agility equipment, a full poolside kitchen with charcoal grill and televisions, and a 24-hour fully equipped gym and Fitness on Demand studio, as well as a walking path around our beautiful Galt Lake, everything is here to welcome you to your happy place!