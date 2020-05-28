All apartments in West Palm Beach
616 Clearwater Park Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

616 Clearwater Park Road

616 Clearwater Park Road · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Clearwater Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely spacious 1/1 furnished Condo. Resort style upscale Building with heated pool, spa, fitness- and business center. Walk to the City Place, Kravis, Restaurants and Shopping.Easy access to I -95 and WPB airport,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Clearwater Park Road have any available units?
616 Clearwater Park Road has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Clearwater Park Road have?
Some of 616 Clearwater Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Clearwater Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
616 Clearwater Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Clearwater Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 616 Clearwater Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 616 Clearwater Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 616 Clearwater Park Road does offer parking.
Does 616 Clearwater Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Clearwater Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Clearwater Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 616 Clearwater Park Road has a pool.
Does 616 Clearwater Park Road have accessible units?
No, 616 Clearwater Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Clearwater Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Clearwater Park Road has units with dishwashers.
