Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

5059 Ellery Terrace

5059 Ellery Ter · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5059 Ellery Ter, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5059 Ellery Terrace, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. **--**CAN'T MISS OPPORTUNITY!! **--** Almost BRAND NEW 3/2 Townhome in West Palm Beach! Built only two years ago!! IN DEMAND area close to EVERYTHING you can want in West Palm! This listing courtesy of InvestPro Properties In Co-marketed with Exit Realty Partners [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567098 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have any available units?
5059 Ellery Terrace has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 5059 Ellery Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5059 Ellery Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5059 Ellery Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5059 Ellery Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace offer parking?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have a pool?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5059 Ellery Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5059 Ellery Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
