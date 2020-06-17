480 Executive Center Drive

Amenities

stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful condo close to everything! Come inside and enjoy spacious living areas along with an inviting kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are spacious as well and boast ample closet space. This beautiful condo is located just minutes from I-95, downtown West Palm Beach, City Place and Palm Beach International Airport! PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOVEMBER 1, 2020Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com or text TTValues to 59559. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit: www.TricoliTeam.com