Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
480 Executive Center Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:00 PM

480 Executive Center Drive

480 Executive Center Drive · (561) 220-2288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
West Palm Beach
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

480 Executive Center Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 J · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful condo close to everything! Come inside and enjoy spacious living areas along with an inviting kitchen which offers stainless steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are spacious as well and boast ample closet space. This beautiful condo is located just minutes from I-95, downtown West Palm Beach, City Place and Palm Beach International Airport! PROPERTY AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOVEMBER 1, 2020Looking to sell a home or want a quick home valuation www.HomeValuePalmBeach.com or text TTValues to 59559. For more information on this home please call Jeff Tricoli at 561-220-2288, email info@tricoliteam.com or visit:  www.TricoliTeam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Executive Center Drive have any available units?
480 Executive Center Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Executive Center Drive have?
Some of 480 Executive Center Drive's amenities include stainless steel, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Executive Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
480 Executive Center Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Executive Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 480 Executive Center Drive offer parking?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 480 Executive Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Executive Center Drive have a pool?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 480 Executive Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Executive Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Executive Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
