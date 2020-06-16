Amenities

4151 San Marino Boulevard Apt #106, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car garage located in central Gated community Close to all major highways , shopping and much more . Large bed rooms with newly installed flooring and baseboards , Freshly painted throughout condo . Unit Offer large walk in Closets ,some newly installed Appliances etc. Rent includes , Water , sewer , trash , internet and cable . Call of more details Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Mgmt. & Real Estate Services 561-420-0640 [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566721 ]