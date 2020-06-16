All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

4151 San Marino Boulevard

4151 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 420-0640
Location

4151 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4151 San Marino Boulevard Apt #106, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1 car garage located in central Gated community Close to all major highways , shopping and much more . Large bed rooms with newly installed flooring and baseboards , Freshly painted throughout condo . Unit Offer large walk in Closets ,some newly installed Appliances etc. Rent includes , Water , sewer , trash , internet and cable . Call of more details Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Mgmt. & Real Estate Services 561-420-0640 [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566721 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4151 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 4151 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4151 San Marino Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4151 San Marino Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4151 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
