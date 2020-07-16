All apartments in West Palm Beach
4101 San Marino Boulevard

4101 San Marino Boulevard · (860) 719-7162
Location

4101 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
4101 San Marino Boulevard Apt #205, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful 2nd floor condo. Newer carpet and paint, centrally located. Minutes to City Place. Luxurious clubhouse with pool. Includes internet, cable and water. Gated community. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services Listing by Century 21 Tenace Realty [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3580721 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4101 San Marino Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4101 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include pool, clubhouse, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4101 San Marino Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4101 San Marino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4101 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 San Marino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4101 San Marino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4101 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 San Marino Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
