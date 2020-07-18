Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3808 Westview Avenue
3808 Westview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3808 Westview Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Hills
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW!! Beautiful completely redone home in Northwood area of West Palm Beach!! 4 bedroms, 3 baths, plus a bonus 1/1 efficiency in the back!!! Brand new kitchen, brand new flooring, brand new baths!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have any available units?
3808 Westview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
West Palm Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
West Palm Beach Rent Report
.
Is 3808 Westview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Westview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Westview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach
.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue offer parking?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have a pool?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Westview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Westview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
