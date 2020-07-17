All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1801 North Flagler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1801 North Flagler Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1801 North Flagler Drive

1801 North Flagler Drive · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1801 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
valet service
1801 North Flagler Drive Apt #709, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful views of the Intracoastal and Flagler Pointe's tropical courtyard and pool area from the patio. Nice light & bright split plan two bedroom, two bathroom. Only a short distance to downtown West Palm Beach. Resort like amenities include resort style swimming pool, 24/7 concierge, valet parking, exercise room, sauna, whirlpool, poolside bar/BBQ area, business center and party room. Comes with one covered garage parking spot. Washer and dryer in unit. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3581827 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 North Flagler Drive have any available units?
1801 North Flagler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 North Flagler Drive have?
Some of 1801 North Flagler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 North Flagler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 North Flagler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 North Flagler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 North Flagler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1801 North Flagler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 North Flagler Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 North Flagler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 North Flagler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 North Flagler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1801 North Flagler Drive has a pool.
Does 1801 North Flagler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 North Flagler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 North Flagler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 North Flagler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1801 North Flagler Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity