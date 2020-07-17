Amenities

1801 North Flagler Drive Apt #709, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/08/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful views of the Intracoastal and Flagler Pointe's tropical courtyard and pool area from the patio. Nice light & bright split plan two bedroom, two bathroom. Only a short distance to downtown West Palm Beach. Resort like amenities include resort style swimming pool, 24/7 concierge, valet parking, exercise room, sauna, whirlpool, poolside bar/BBQ area, business center and party room. Comes with one covered garage parking spot. Washer and dryer in unit. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3581827 ]