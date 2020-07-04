7500 SWEETER TIDE TRAIL

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Come check out this large, gorgeous, BRAND NEW house in the Epperson Community of Wesley Chapel! If you are looking to rent a house never lived in, immaculate and brand new, this is your home! This property has over 3,000 square feet, with a bonus room/wing on the second floor. EVERYTHING IS THIS HOUSE IS NEW, NEW, NEW!! There is a 3-car garage, tons of space for entertaining lots of friends and family, and beautiful views from your back patio! You are in walking distance from the Epperson Lagoon, a one stop shop to serve all of your water/pool/beach needs!! Come check out this property today!!