Wesley Chapel, FL
7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE

7486 Tuscan Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7486 Tuscan Bay Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This modernly designed Smart home, offers two-story plan featuring open and spacious living. This is one of the most popular floor plans offered by DR Horton, called the Elston. It is 4 brm/2.5 bath/ 2 car garage. Lawn mowing included, access to crystal lagoon and internet (100/100) included on monthly rent. Gated community with the first Crystal man made lagoon. Tons of activities scheduled throughout the year. Golf carts ok. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks separate living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island, pantry, loads of cabinets as well as counter space. The kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite with a big walk-in closet, master bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with double vanity. Large capacity washer/dryer also included along with ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds and garage door opener. The laundry room is located upstairs. Tenants must pay a $50 fee to HOA as for registering at gate. There is a $200 rekey/cleaning fee due at end of lease. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Tenant responsible for maintaining plant beds and watering lawn. Rental insurance required during term of lease. Current tenant vacating at end of Dec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
