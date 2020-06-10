7486 TUSCAN BAY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This modernly designed Smart home, offers two-story plan featuring open and spacious living. This is one of the most popular floor plans offered by DR Horton, called the Elston. It is 4 brm/2.5 bath/ 2 car garage. Lawn mowing included, access to crystal lagoon and internet (100/100) included on monthly rent. Gated community with the first Crystal man made lagoon. Tons of activities scheduled throughout the year. Golf carts ok. The large open-concept downstairs includes a kitchen that overlooks separate living room and dining room, a powder bathroom, two storage closets, and an outdoor patio. The kitchen features a large center island, pantry, loads of cabinets as well as counter space. The kitchen comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The two-car garage opens into the front hallway. Upstairs, the large owner’s suite with a big walk-in closet, master bathroom with double vanity, and separate linen closet. Three other bedrooms share a second bathroom with double vanity. Large capacity washer/dryer also included along with ceiling fans, light fixtures, blinds and garage door opener. The laundry room is located upstairs. Tenants must pay a $50 fee to HOA as for registering at gate. There is a $200 rekey/cleaning fee due at end of lease. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Tenant responsible for maintaining plant beds and watering lawn. Rental insurance required during term of lease. Current tenant vacating at end of Dec.