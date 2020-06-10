6911 Sotra St

Amenities

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath that offers a garden tub and separate shower, plus a huge backyard with privacy fence! Bridgewater is the perfect neighborhood, surrounded by nature yet just minutes from every convenience. Nearby is the Wesley Chapel Area Park, that has a baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, multi-purpose court, playground, dog park and walking trails! Bridgewater is conveniently located just minutes from the Premiere Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, the Groves, and offers easy access to I75 and I275. Lawn care included in the rent. For more information, please call 813-908-8555 x 124.