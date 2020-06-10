All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 6911 Sotra St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
6911 Sotra St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

6911 Sotra St

6911 Sotra Street · (813) 908-8555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6911 Sotra Street, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
4 Bedroom / 2 Bath - Single family home located in Bridgewater of Pasco County! This home features a great floor plan with a formal living / dining room combo, open kitchen with center island overlooking family room, spacious master bedroom with en-suite bath that offers a garden tub and separate shower, plus a huge backyard with privacy fence! Bridgewater is the perfect neighborhood, surrounded by nature yet just minutes from every convenience. Nearby is the Wesley Chapel Area Park, that has a baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, multi-purpose court, playground, dog park and walking trails! Bridgewater is conveniently located just minutes from the Premiere Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, the Groves, and offers easy access to I75 and I275. Lawn care included in the rent. For more information, please call 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Sotra St have any available units?
6911 Sotra St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6911 Sotra St have?
Some of 6911 Sotra St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Sotra St currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Sotra St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Sotra St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Sotra St is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Sotra St offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Sotra St does offer parking.
Does 6911 Sotra St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 Sotra St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Sotra St have a pool?
No, 6911 Sotra St does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Sotra St have accessible units?
No, 6911 Sotra St does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Sotra St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 Sotra St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Sotra St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6911 Sotra St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6911 Sotra St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity