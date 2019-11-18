All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5420 Lady Bug Ln #1

5420 Lady Bug Lane · (813) 988-7368
Location

5420 Lady Bug Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Saddlebrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN SADDLEBROOK !!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in gated Saddlebrook. Carport, fireplace, full appliance package including full sized washer and dryer and MORE !!!

Sorry, no pets per the owner.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE5806395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have any available units?
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 does offer parking.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have a pool?
No, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have accessible units?
No, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Lady Bug Ln #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
