All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 5038 Ballard Crest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
5038 Ballard Crest Ln
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

5038 Ballard Crest Ln

5038 Ballard Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5038 Ballard Crest Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this nicely maintained spacious 4/2/2 Wesley Chapel home in Ashley Pines community! This home has a great open split floor plan that feels open and inviting. The home has laminate wood flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is pretty and open to living area for easy entertaining and dining! This home has a semi-private back view with no direct back facing homes, great for BBQ days and quiet evenings. The master bedroom is nicely sized and accommodates most furniture and three additional bedrooms also in the home!
HOA application and possible app fee are required for community approval. Don't miss out on this great home that is affordable and available for a AUGUST move in date!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have any available units?
5038 Ballard Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have?
Some of 5038 Ballard Crest Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Ballard Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Ballard Crest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Ballard Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln offers parking.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5038 Ballard Crest Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5038 Ballard Crest Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg