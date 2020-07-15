5038 Ballard Crest Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this nicely maintained spacious 4/2/2 Wesley Chapel home in Ashley Pines community! This home has a great open split floor plan that feels open and inviting. The home has laminate wood flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen is pretty and open to living area for easy entertaining and dining! This home has a semi-private back view with no direct back facing homes, great for BBQ days and quiet evenings. The master bedroom is nicely sized and accommodates most furniture and three additional bedrooms also in the home!

HOA application and possible app fee are required for community approval. Don't miss out on this great home that is affordable and available for a AUGUST move in date!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.